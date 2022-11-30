Transport strike in Rajshahi to begin Thursday

Rajshahi Transport Owners Association will start their indefinite strike in all eight districts of the division from Thursday.

The transport strike coincides with BNP's ninth divisional rally in Rajshahi city on Saturday (3 December).

Safkat Monzur, president of Rajshahi Transport Owners' Association announced the strike on Wednesday (30 November) as their 11-point demands were not met by 30 November.

Earlier on 26 November, the owners' association threatened to go on an indefinite transport strike if their 11-point demand, including the scrapping of the Road Transport Act 2018 and the ban on movement of illegal three-wheelers and battery-driven auto-rickshaws on highways will not meet.

"We called the strike as our demands were not met by today's 6pm. All passenger and goods-laden transports will observe the strike." Safkat Monzur said.

However, he said their strike has no connection with BNP's divisional rally in Rajshahi city.

BNP leaders alleged that the transport strike is a strategy of the government to create obstacles in the political party's rally.

As part of their ongoing movement, BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP has already arranged rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, Sylhet and Cumilla, braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights Day.