Trains to resume operation from 11 August

Bangladesh Railway has decided to resume operation at full capacity from 11 August.

Tickets for intercity trains will be available 50% online and 50% at the ticket counters from tomorrow 8am.

Meanwhile, the operations of Ekota Express, Sundarban Express, Nilsagor Express, Rangpur Express trains from Dhaka railway station and Tungipara Express from Gobra railway station will be suspended on 11 August.

Legal action will be taken against the concerned authorities if any negligence is observed in the observance of hygiene rules, warned the railway authorities.