Traffic returns to Dhaka-Aricha route amid Eid rush

The Dhaka-Aricha route has seen a resurgence in traffic due to the Eid rush. Many vehicles are now choosing this route to avoid the heavy congestion on the Gazipur-Tangail-Elenga highway.

As a result, the Dhaka-Aricha route, once one of the busiest and most important routes in the country, which saw a decline in traffic after the Padma Bridge opened, once again is bustling with activity.

For 34 years, it was the only ferry route for millions of people of the country's South-West and Northern districts. The terminal was always filled with the noise of vehicles, transport workers, passengers and shoppers.

The decline of Aricha Ghat began with the inauguration of the Bangabandhu Bridge over the River Jamuna. The bridge has allowed vehicles to travel to North Bengal without stopping at the terminal.

Before the construction of Padma Bridge, long queues of vehicles and suffering of passengers were still a daily occurrence in this ferry ghat area during Eid. Ferry crossing used to take hours.

Since the opening of the Padma Bridge, the pressure of passengers and vehicles greatly reduced. But this year, the busyness of this route returned again.

Many passengers traveling to the Northern districts -- especially Pabna district -- are using this route without taking any direct bus service. As a result travelers are going to Aricha Ghat from Dhaka by local bus, then reach Kazirhat by ferry, launch or speed boat before taking another bus to their destination.

One such passenger, Sohel Rana, said using such a method also saves time.

Meanwhile, the number of local buses from Dhaka to Ferighat has also increased.

Md Abdur Rahim, sports secretary of Dhaka District Vehicle Workers Union, said after the opening of Padma Bridge, less than 200 buses were plying on this route.

"Now, due to increased demand, about 300-400 buses are running from Gabtoli to Aricha-Paturia Ghat," he said.

According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), with 17 ferries and 33 launches operating in Aricha, along with 19 launches at Paturia and 14 on the Aricha-Kazirhat route, commuters are easily crossing the river.

Despite the increased traffic, ferries on the Aricha route are operating efficiently, with minimal waiting times for passengers and vehicles, said BIWTC Aricha office Deputy General Manager (DGM) Shah Md Khaled Newaz.