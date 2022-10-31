Three-wheeler owners announce 2-day transport strike ahead of BNP rally in Barishal

Three-wheeler transport owners of Barishal have called a 48-hour strike on 4-5 November to press home their five-point demand, including smooth movement of three-wheelers in Barishal district.

This decision was taken at an emergency meeting on Sunday night, said Ajhab Hossain Kamal Molla, president of Barishal CNG, Mahindra, Auto rickshaw and three wheelers Owners Association.

Earlier on 26 November, Bus owners of Barishal division called a two-day transport strike on 4-5 November, demanding that local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers be kept off the highway.

However, the announcements came at a time when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold its fifth divisional rally there on 5 November. Earlier, similar transport strikes were held in Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur before the BNP's mass rallies.

When asked if this strike is based on BNP's Barishal rally on 5 November, Ajhab Hossain Kamal Molla said: "It is not a political matter. This decision has been taken to implement our demands as businessmen."

Meanwhile, Moniruzzaman Faruk, convener of Barishal City BNP, said bus movement was stopped during the rally in Khulna and Rangpur and only three-wheelers were available, reports UNB.

"Now, the three-wheeler workers have also announced their strike before our November 5 rally. The ruling party is engaging all to obstruct people from joining the rally."

But government will fail to prevent BNP activists and the supporters from attending the rally and Barishal will turn into a human sea on November 5, said the BNP leader.

BNP leaders alleged that the government is forcing bus owners to strike to disrupt the rally. The previous transport strikes blocked off key routes to Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna for party workers while also affecting ordinary citizens.

The association's demands include – stopping harassment of three-wheeler drivers by bus and workers, granting of driving license to three-wheeler drivers under easy conditions.