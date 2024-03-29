Remove satellite TV, internet cables over metro lines within Friday: DMTCL issues ultimatum to ISPAB

UNB
29 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 06:22 pm

Remove satellite TV, internet cables over metro lines within Friday: DMTCL issues ultimatum to ISPAB

If the cables, crossing over the viaduct and overhead catenary system of the metro rail route alignment, aren’t removed within the stipulated time, the metro rail authorities will take legal action.

UNB
29 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 06:22 pm
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Dhaka metro rail authorities yesterday (28 March) issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) for removing overhead internet and satellite TV cables connected to various buildings over the viaduct and overhead catenary system of the route alignment of MRT-6.

If the cables aren't removed by Friday (29 March), the metro rail authorities will take legal action.

Md Aftabuddin Talukder, project director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-6), gave the warning in letters sent to Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) President ABM Saiful Hossain and ISPAB President Md Emdadul Haque on Thursday (28 March).

Multiple internet and satellite TV transmission lines run over the viaduct and catenary system of MRT-6 alignment, states the letter.

Such connections have been provided to some 51 buildings, the metro authorities found in a survey.

"There is a risk of such cables snapping at any moment and falling on the high-capacity metro rail viaduct and overhead catenary system, which could result in a fatal accident. The danger of such accidents is more during the monsoon season," said the letter.

Currently, DMTCL is running trains on MRT-6 commercially from 7:10am to 10:14pm every day of the week except Friday.

Now an average of 2.90 lakh passengers are travelling by metro train every day.

