Regular bus fare from 11 August: BRTA

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 03:29 pm

File Photo: Mumit M
File Photo: Mumit M

As the government has decided to resume public transports from 11 August across the country on a limited scale, public transport will be operated withdrawing the 60 percent increased fare.

Besides, no transport will be allowed to carry standing passengers.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has issued a notification regarding the movement of public transport with such instructions.

The instructions given in the notification -

1.       No passenger can be transported in excess of the number of seats and no passenger can be carried standing. In case of public transport on road, the local administration (Divisional Commissioner in the City Corporation area and Deputy Commissioner at district level) in consultation with the law enforcement agencies, concerned departments / agencies, employers and labour organisations in their respective jurisdictions will be able to operate half of the total transport per day.

2.       Public transport will have to operate on the previous fare (60 percent increased fare will not be applicable). No more excess rent will be allowed in any way.

3.       Passengers of public transport, drivers, supervisors / conductors, helper-cum-cleaners and persons in charge of ticket sales outlets should be required to wear masks and hand sanitizers should be provided for them.

4.       At the beginning and end of the journey, the vehicle should be cleaned and disinfected with disinfectant. In addition, the owners of the vehicles have to disinfect the handbags and luggage of the passengers by spraying disinfectant.

5.       Other necessary matters related to hygiene in public transport must be complied with. Otherwise legal action will be taken against those involved.

The Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a circular allowing public transport in all routes to operate from August 11.

 

Public transportations can carry passengers equal to their capacity, but the numbers of vehicles have to be reduced by 50%.

 

Therefore, following the instructions of the government, the owners association has decided to return to the previous fare of public transports.

