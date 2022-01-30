Railway staff call off work abstention

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Running staff and Sramik Karmachari Oikkyo Parishad of the Bangladesh Railway called off their previously announced work abstention programme from 31 January after the authorities assured them of taking steps to reinstate their pension and ancillary benefits.

The announcement by the agitating staff has normalised the rail communication in the East zone of the country.

The declaration came after a meeting with the railway leaders and the Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir Sunday at Railway Bhaban in the capital.

A statement, signed by the railway secretary, mentioned that initiatives will be taken to settle the issue of reinstating pension and ancillary benefits within a short time after discussion with finance ministry.

Recommendations will also be made for those staff who retired before the circular was issued by the finance ministry on 3 November so that they also get the benefits.

Running staff of the railway started agitation on 25 January, demanding reinstatement of mileage facilities. They refrained from overtime for the last five days, forcing suspension of 150 passenger and freight trains.

There is a shortage of drivers in the railway. There are only 1017 drivers against 1786 posts. That's why the locomasters have to work overtime after working eight hours at a stretch.

