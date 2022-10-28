Rail link with Chattogram restored

Train communication between Chattogram and other parts of the country resumed after one and a half hours.

The rail link with Chattogram was snapped around 3pm Friday (28 October) after two trains appeared on the same rail track at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria.

According to locals, Chattogram-bound Karnaphuli Express took a stopover on the no. 1 platform of the station. At the same time, another Chattogram-bound freight train appeared on the same rail line.

However, the driver of the freight train managed to stop the train using the handbrake after he noticed the standing one. Later the train communication was resumed around 4.30pm by lifting away the freight train off the rail track.

Akhaura railway station's cabin master Khairul Islam said the incident happened as the driver of the freight train crossed the signal.