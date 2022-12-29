Passengers face problems purchasing metro rail tickets due to technical issues

Transport

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 02:16 pm

Related News

Passengers face problems purchasing metro rail tickets due to technical issues

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 02:16 pm
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Many passengers complained about facing problems purchasing tickets from vending machines due to technical issues as the metro rail was opened to the public today, said media reports. 

A passenger at Agargaon station said that he waited for 20 minutes to get a ticket without any success.

"The automated ticket machines were out of order," he said.

Some passengers said that no ticket came out of the automated machine after they inserted money for it.

Later they were given tickets manually.

Passengers at Uttara station also complained about facing technical issues.

Officials said that vending machines stopped working as many tried using them without knowing how to operate them. 

 

Bangladesh

Metro Rail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

5h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

3h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

17h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

15h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh