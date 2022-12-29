Passengers face problems purchasing metro rail tickets due to technical issues

Many passengers complained about facing problems purchasing tickets from vending machines due to technical issues as the metro rail was opened to the public today, said media reports.

A passenger at Agargaon station said that he waited for 20 minutes to get a ticket without any success.

"The automated ticket machines were out of order," he said.

Some passengers said that no ticket came out of the automated machine after they inserted money for it.

Later they were given tickets manually.

Passengers at Uttara station also complained about facing technical issues.

Officials said that vending machines stopped working as many tried using them without knowing how to operate them.