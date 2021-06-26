Passengers continue to travel through Shimulia Ghat

Transport

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 02:26 pm

Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

Passengers have flocked to the Shimulia-Banglabazar route on Saturday to travel after the announcement of strict lockdown starting from Monday.

Local authorities informed that as other transports except ferry are suspended now, the crowd has increased from yesterday.

Abdus Salam, a passenger from Keraniganj said, "I along with other three passengers came by CNG and had to stop at every check post. Now we are going to cross by ferry."

"The crowd was temporary, only formed during the time of passengers getting on and off.  Currently, 14 ferries are carrying transports and ambulances for crossing the river," said Sirajul KAbir, inspector of Mawa Naval Police.

Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

"More than 150 transports including ambulances are waiting to cross the river now. Some injured passengers and private transports are also being allowed for humanitarian causes," he added.

Additional Police Superintendent of Munshiganj district Suman Dev said, "Dhaka-Mawa highway has several traffic and district police check posts. No transport is being allowed to the ghat without necessary reason. "

"Every district including upazilas has six check posts. Steps are being taken from yesterday for the preparation of upcoming lockdown. All kind of organizations are closed except emergency services. Those which were open have been shut down primarily by explaining the situation," he added.

 

