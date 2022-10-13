Nagar Paribahan launches 100 buses on two more routes

Photo: TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan has launched 100 buses on two more routes with the aim to streamline the city's transport sector and improve services.

Photo: TBS

The two new routes are Ghatarchar to Demra Staff Quarters and Ghatarchar to Kadamtali in the capital. There will be 50 Nagar Paribahan buses traveling on each route.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the new routes in Mohammadpur on Thursday (13 October).

Photo: TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam were present at the ceremony.

Photo: TBS

On 26 December last year, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan began experimental operations from Ghatarchar in Keraniganj to Kanchpur in Narayanganj. The BRRC took around 10 months to add two new routes to the service.

Photo: TBS

The government formed the BRRC, headed by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, on 9 September, 2018, to bring order to public transportation and decongest bus routes, introducing a management system under a company.