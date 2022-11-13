Most Mirpur buses fail to issue e-tickets on first day 

On the first day of the e-ticketing system for buses plying from the capital's Mirpur to different areas, most bus operators could not issue e-tickets to passengers through point of sales (POS) machines.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh Road Owners' Association announced launch of the service for some 30 bus companies – a move that aims to reduce hassles of passengers.

Most buses of several companies did not use the POS machines for issuing e-tickets while workers of some other companies had little or no idea about using the device.

However, passengers and the transport workers of buses, which used e-ticketing, expressed satisfaction.

Passengers say despite the announcement, most buses in Mirpur are charging higher fares as the e-ticketing system has not been implemented. They hoped if this system is implemented in all transport, the suffering and the charging of extra fare will reduce.

Transport workers say e-ticketing is being implemented in companies whose owners have provided POS machines. It may take another 2 to 3 days for the devices to be distributed to the rest of the buses, they said.

Mirpur route buses including Shikor, Alif, Bihango, First Ten, Swadhin Express did not have e-ticketing systems on Sunday.

Eamon Hussain, a bus supervisor of Shikor Paribahan, told The Business Standard, "We will start e-ticketing from 15 November."

Supervisor of Swadhin Express Mubarak said, "We haven't been provided with the POS devices."

However, POS machines have been provided to the helpers of several transport buses including Paristhan, Prajapati, Safety, Mirpur Link, Rajdhani Super Service Ltd and Ayat.

An Ayat Paribahan Supervisor Sharif Khan said the e-ticket system has been good.

Through the organisation Jatri, the tickets are printed and given to the passengers from inside the bus.

Many passengers were disappointed as the tickets did not contain destination, distance and fare which the transport owner association promised.

An additional staff member was supposed to be appointed in every bus to provide e-ticket service which was also not seen in most buses on Sunday.

Abul Hossain, who was travelling from Shewrapara to New Market in Safety Paribahan, said he found the fare to be less through e-ticketing.

Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said if e-ticketing is introduced in all buses, passengers will not have to pay extra.

"We want four pieces of information in the e-ticket – bus name, destination, distance and fare," he said.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Khandkar Enayet Ullah told TBS, "During our preparation, all companies said they were ready, but on Saturday night some companies said that they still could not arrange the POS machines."

He assured that the association will address the situation as soon as possible.

He added that a monitoring cell comprising two officials has been set up in Dhaka to resolve the complaints and problems of passengers.

Earlier on 22 September, the transport owners in collaboration with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) launched e-ticketing in eight Dhaka buses.

Stakeholders say the digitalised system will ensure transparency in the public transport sector. Because of e-ticketing, passengers will have proof of the fares charged by the companies and the owners will know how many passengers boarded their vehicles.