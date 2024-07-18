Metro rail operations halted at 4 stations

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 04:14 pm

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has temporarily suspended metro rail services at Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, and Shewrapara stations. 

This decision, announced on DMTCL's verified Facebook page, was made citing passenger safety and came into effect at 2:25pm today (18 July).

"For the safety of passengers, the metro train services at Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, and Shewrapara stations have been temporarily suspended starting from 2:25pm today," the post reads.

However, metro train services between Uttara North and Pallabi and between Motijheel and Agargaon stations are operating as usual. 

 

Students from nearby schools, colleges, and universities took positions at Mirpur-10 intersection this morning to protest the brutal attacks on quota protest reform protesters acros the country.

Around 1:07pm, police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesting students from the area, TBS correspondent reported from the spot. 

The confrontation led to the immediate closure of the Mirpur 10 metro rail station, redirecting commuters to Kazipara and Mirpur 11 stations via trains.

DMTCL assured that they will promptly announce the resumption of services at the closed stations as soon as they reopen.

