Lorry overturns in Dhaka-Ctg highway creating 35km tailback

A lorry overturned on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla, causing a 35km tailback from Comilla cantonment to Daudkandi's Gauripur.

"The traffic jam was caused due to the accident in Iliyaganj. There is not much traffic on our side but the speed is slow in both lanes," Deputy Inspector of Daudkandi Highway Police Station Salauddin told The Business Standard.

Due to the long tailback, passengers suffered a lot.

A school teacher of Feni named Omar Farooq said, "I left Feni for Dhaka at 5am. But after reaching the cantonment, the bus did not move."

"I left Comilla at 9am. The car stopped at Cumilla cantonment and has been stuck there," said another passenger stuck on the road.

Premdhan Majumdar, in-charge of Elliotganj Highway Police Outpost, said that the lorry was recovered and that police are working to ease traffic congestion.