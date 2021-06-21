Launch services with Dhaka suspended indefinitely

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended launch services of Dhaka with connecting districts for indefinite period, starting from 6am Tuesday.

The decision was taken at 10.30pm Monday, said Mijanur Rahman, public relations officer of BIWTA.

Dhaka is going to be cut off from the rest of the country as the government has imposed lockdowns on seven adjacent districts to curb community transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

The new lockdown has been imposed in Manikganj, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj districts.

Long-distance buses will also not run from Dhaka during the nine days of lockdown as vehicles ply the routes through those districts.