Launch operation resumes for a week

Services of launch and other water transports are going to resume from Wednesday as the government relaxed the ongoing strict lockdown for a week on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Bangladesh inland water transport authority (BIWTA) issued a notification regarding the decision on Tuesday.

According to the official notice, passenger-carrying vessels throughout the country will remain operational with 50% passengers of their capacities from 14 July midnight till 6 am 23 July. They will have to and maintain proper Covid-19 health and safety regulations.

Earlier on Monday, the government decided to relax the ongoing movement restrictions from 15 July to 22 July due to Eid-ul-Adha.

Meanwhile, in a note of caution, public health experts have warned relaxing movement restrictions would meet with fatal consequences since the infection rate is not calming down even during the curbs.