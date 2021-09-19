IP-based data services only for licensed ISPs: BTRC

The BTRC (Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission) only approves IP based data services (Streaming Service, IP-TV, Video-on-Demand) to licensed ISPs, said a clarification by the regulatory body today.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the process of broadcasting content on television using the Internet Protocol Network.

ISP operators approved by the BTRC for IPTV service will be able to show the broadcasts of satellite TV channels approved by the Ministry of Information only to their subscribers through the Internet.

However, for the promotion of each channel or program or content, the necessary approval must be obtained from the relevant provider.

In recent times, it has been noticed that some are illegally buying domains or displaying IPTV to the public through Facebook or YouTube channels without any approval.

Such broadcasting without approval is "immoral and a violation of the Telecommunications Act", said the clarification.