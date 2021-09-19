IP-based data services only for licensed ISPs: BTRC

Transport

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 03:43 pm

Related News

IP-based data services only for licensed ISPs: BTRC

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 03:43 pm
IP-based data services only for licensed ISPs: BTRC

The BTRC (Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission) only approves IP based data services (Streaming Service, IP-TV, Video-on-Demand) to licensed ISPs, said a clarification by the regulatory body today.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the process of broadcasting content on television using the Internet Protocol Network.

ISP operators approved by the BTRC for IPTV service will be able to show the broadcasts of satellite TV channels approved by the Ministry of Information only to their subscribers through the Internet.

However, for the promotion of each channel or program or content, the necessary approval must be obtained from the relevant provider.

In recent times, it has been noticed that some are illegally buying domains or displaying IPTV to the public through Facebook or YouTube channels without any approval.

Such broadcasting without approval is "immoral and a violation of the Telecommunications Act", said the clarification.

Bangladesh / Top News

IP-based data services / BTRC

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

19h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

19h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly