Inter-city train stoppage resumes at Brahmanbaria

Transport

13 November, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 04:27 pm

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has re-launched the inter-city train stoppage at Brahmanbaria railway station on Saturday.

The rail stoppage was closed down for the last seven months after miscreants vandalised and torched the station - including the master's room, operating room, VIP room, chief booking assistant's room, ticket counter, signal equipment with panel board, level crossing gate with point box and other installations - on 26 March of this year.

Minister Nurul Islam Sujan resumed the service today by flagging the Jayantika Express train at Kamalapur railway station.

At the time, he also distributed flowers among the passengers of the train.

The railway minister said that the Hefazat-e-Islam vandalism incident on 26 March caused a loss worth Tk2.5 crore to the Bangladesh Railway, after which all the intercity trains were cancelled from stopping at Brahmanbaria station. It took the government 1 crore taka to rebuild and refurbish the station.

"From today, the passengers will get to enjoy train stoppage service at Brahmanbaria railway station same as it was before the incident, with 14 inter-city, 6 mail and 4 commuter train stopping at the station," he added.

The minister at the time vowed to take legal action against those involved in the incident.

He further said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the increase in train fares amid rising fuel prices in the country.

Railways Secretary Md Selim Reza, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Dhirendranath Majumder and other senior officials were present at the occasion.

