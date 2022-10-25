Inland, long-haul launch operations resume

Inland, as well as long-haul passenger launch operations, resumed on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) lifted the bar on launch movement a day after water transport services across the country were halted due to safety concerns over Cyclone Sitrang.

The decision came this morning after Bangladesh Meteorological Office (BMO) lowered the warning from Danger Signal No 7 to Cautionary Signal No 3.

Earlier, the cyclone weakened to a land depression after crossing the coast of Bangladesh between Barishal and Chattogram with a devastating wind speed of up to 90km per hour.