GMP issues traffic directives to reduce sufferings of Ijtema devotees

UNB
14 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 03:03 pm

File Photo
File Photo

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has issued some directives regarding traffic movement to reduce suffering of Biswa Ijtema devotees.

Movements of vehicles on some roads in Gazipur will remain suspended for around six hours due to the ongoing Biswa Ijtema.

GMP Commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam disclosed this in a  press briefing at police control room set up at the Ijtema venue saying that the traffic movement has been rearranged as devotees from remote areas of the country will join the Akheri Munajat (final prayers) on Sunday morning.

As part of the rationalized traffic system, movement of vehicles will remain suspended from 12am on Saturday till the Akheri Munajat (Sunday morning) from Tongi to Bhogra Bypass on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, Khamarpara road, Abdullahpur to Bypile on Ashulia road, he said.

The GMP commissioner requested people to use the bypass road to avoid traffic gridlock.

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema started on Friday morning and it will end through the Akheri Munajat on Sunday morning.

