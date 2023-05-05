Freight train derails in Sirajganj, snaps operation between Dhaka and North Bengal

Train movement from Dhaka to the country's northern and southern regions has remained suspended since Friday afternoon after a freight train got derailed on Dhaka-Iswardi rail tracks in Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj Bazar Railway Police Station, said the derailment occurred around 2pm when the freight train reached Iswardi and was changing lines at the Ullapara Rail Station, causing suspension of the train movement.

A salvage train from Pakshi arrived at the spot and was trying to remove the two derailed bogies, he said.

As of the filling of this report around 4:20pm, the train movement remained suspended, the railway officer added.