Container handling at Chattogram port sets a record in pandemic

Chattogram port has handled nearly 31 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of containers in fiscal year 2020-21, the highest in its history, thanks to the ongoing development projects and the growing cross-border trade.

Of them, over 16 lakh containers were of imported goods and the rest were export containers.

In the previous fiscal year, container handling was around 28 lakh TEUs.

In fiscal 2020-21, 298 more ships docked, compared to 3,764 ships in the previous fiscal year.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority, said the port's activities had not stopped for a single moment during the pandemic.

"This success could be achieved due to the coordination between ports and port-related organisations, a maximum use of 14 gantry cranes and, above all, the sincerity of all," he said.

All the organisations, such as shipping agents, off docks, the customs department, freight forwarders association, importers and exporters have performed their duties to the best of their abilities as per the instructions of the port and the government, Shahjahan added.

"I thank these organisations for the success of the port. According to the London-based periodical Lloyd's List, the current rank of Chattogram port is 58th. I believe the position will be elevated to 50th in the future."

Of the country's total import and export trade by sea, 92% is done through Chattogram port, and 98% of the total container transport takes place through this port.

The work of Patenga Container Terminal at Chattogram port will be completed in 2022. Once completed, the port will be able to handle four lakh TEUs of containers annually.

According to information available with Chattogram port, 28.08 lakh containers were handled by the port in fiscal 2018-19.

When the coronavirus struck the country, in the year 2019-20, this number stood at 27.97 lakh. Container handling declined by 11,000 TUEs in the span of a financial year.

Syed Mohammad Tanvir, vice-president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry and managing director of Pacific Jeans, said the increase in container handling was undoubtedly a big achievement. Along with the growth of business in the country, the port is being upgraded.

The future plans of Chattogram port will further enrich the port.

Syed Mohammad Arif, chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, said the Chattogram Port Authority had managed the chain work efficiently even during the Covid-19 period. As a result, the port and the port-related institutions have been able to maintain the supply chain to the maximum level. In order for this success to continue, all institutions concerned of the port have to work sincerely, Arif said.

Nayebul Islam Fatik, general secretary of Chattogram Port Collective Bargaining Agency (CBA), said that about 1,500 officials and employees of the port had been affected by the virus and 17 of them had died while working.

He added that the death toll during the coronavirus, including that related to retired officials and relatives of officials and employees, was 27. The port remains active 24 hours a day, at risk to life, to keep the wheels of the economy in motion.

"It will continue to be so in the future."






