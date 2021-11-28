Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

The initiative to bring Dhaka city buses under a single company called "Dhaka Nagar Paribahan" (Dhaka City Transport) has been deferred.

Piloting of the bus franchise system – with total 120 buses on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route – will start from 26 December instead of the previously announced date of 1 December.

The 21km-route will cover areas including Bosila, Mohammadpur, Elephant Road, Shahbagh, Paltan and Motijheel.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh made the announcement during a press briefing at the DSCC Nagar Bhaban following the 19th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee on Sunday.

Taposh had earlier said only the buses manufactured after 1 January, 2019 can operate under the new company.

The Bus Route Rationalisation Committee has selected 12-acre land in Ghatarchar for constructing a bus terminal. The work to build a depot will start shortly, said a DSCC official.

Besides, work is underway for setting up four inter-district bus terminals in Hemayetpur, Keraniganj, Ghatail, and Bhagai.

Former Dhaka north mayor Annisul Huq first took the initiative regarding bus route rationalisation or operation of bus services under a single company in 2016. The initiative lost momentum after his death in 2017.

Then, the issue resurfaced following the road safety movement waged by the students in 2018.

That year, a 10-member committee was formed with representatives of government bodies, police, transport owners, workers and experts.

The then Dhaka south mayor Sayeed Khokon was the convener of the committee. It failed to make any progress either.

Finally, current Dhaka south Mayor Taposh joined the 12th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee on 6 October, 2020. Then, he along with the others started over the process.