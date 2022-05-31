Bus operators in Khulna to go on strike from Wednesday

Private bus operators in Khulna have announced an indefinite strike from 1 June, in demand for a crackdown on vehicles, particularly three-wheelers, not authorised to ply on roads and highways.

The strike was announced by the operators under the aegis of the Khulna District Bus-Minibus Coach Owners Association and the Bus-Minibus Coach Owners-Workers Unity Council on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a joint committee of the two associations, said Anwar Hossain Sona, joint secretary of the Khulna District Bus-Minibus Coach Owners Association.

"Not only are accidents rising on Khulna roads and highways, but also bus operators are suffering losses due to the movement of these unauthorised vehicles," he said.

Earlier, the administration was given time till Monday to stop the movement of illegal vehicles on the roads and highways.

"As no initiative was taken to meet our demand, buses in Khulna will stay off the roads indefinitely from Wednesday as per our previously announced programme," Anwar said.