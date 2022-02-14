Bijoy and Upakul Express train services upgraded

The Bijoy and Upakul Express train services have been upgraded to white rack service, which can provide passengers with better facilities. Before this, both used to be green rack trains only.

The trains started operating on their two different routes from Monday.

According to railway sources, the Bijoy Express train has been upgraded to white rack train service on the Mymensingh-Chattogram / Chattogram-Mymensingh route.

The train has 14 railcars or coaches in all, including one "Shovon" chair coach, for guard breaks and dining, one AC chair coach, for guard breaks and dining, 5 AC chair coaches, 5 non-AC chair coaches, one power car, and one non-AC sleeper.

The Upakul Express train on the Dhaka-Noakhali route has a total of 16 coaches including one "Shovon" chair coach, one AC chair coach, another 6 AC chair coaches, 7 non-AC chair coaches, and one power car.

Chittagong Railway Station Master Zafar Alam told The Business Standard, "Minister ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the new Bijoy Express from Chattogram. Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan will inaugurate the coastal train from Kamalapur railway station."

Before this change, the two routes had only green rack train service with "Shovon" and "Shovon chairs" only.