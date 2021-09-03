Air Astra unveils livery of its first fleet of aircraft

Transport

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 04:47 pm

Air Astra, an upcoming Bangladeshi airlines company, has revealed the livery of its initial fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The warm yellow that Air Astra has chosen as the predominant colour to reflect the happiness and optimism that the airline wishes to bring forth in air traveling is boldly used on the livery, accentuated by the grey that reinforces the airline's attention to class and quality, reads a press release issued by the airlines.

The combination of these two colours, added with the bold billboard-style titles and the star-studded insignia on the tail together gives the livery its refreshing appearance.

The livery design was conceptualized by Imran Asif - CEO of Air Astra, and the illustration of the livery concept has been done by the young 'avgeek' from Bangladesh - Muntasir Hoque Prottoy.

The ATR 72-600  is soon to be added to form the airline's first fleet of modern airplanes.

