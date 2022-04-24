3 flyovers to open for traffic Monday to ease northbound travel 

Transport

TBS Report 
24 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:35 pm

3 flyovers to open for traffic Monday to ease northbound travel 

The 2nd Nolka bridge in Sirajganj will also be opened for traffic on the same day

File photo of Safipur Flyover. Photo: Collected
File photo of Safipur Flyover. Photo: Collected

The government will open three flyovers for traffic Monday to ease the journey of north-bound holidaymakers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

The newly constructed Naojor, Shafipur and Gorai flyovers will be opened for traffic under the Sasek-1 project from Joydebpur to Elenga in Tangail to ensure smooth flow of traffic to North Bengal, said Road Transport and Highways Secretary Md Nazrul Islam Sunday (24 April). 

Earlier, the secretary handed over a cheque worth Tk42.5 crore to Dhaka Bypass Expressway Development Company Limited through Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund under loan assistance for the construction of Dhaka Bypass Expressway.

Md Nazrul Islam also noted that the 2nd Nolka bridge in Sirajganj will also be opened for traffic Monday, reads a press release. 

In order to reduce the traffic congestion at the Kadda intersection of Sirajganj, a bus bay has been constructed alongside widening the road from Dhaka to Hatikumrul of Sirajganj.

Necessary steps have been taken to keep the flow of Gazipur-bound traffic, especially the Dhaka-Mymensingh-bound vehicles, smooth for traffic under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project from Abdullahpur to Joydebpur. 

The work will be completed in the next couple of days, added the secretary. 
 

