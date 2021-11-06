Transport strike relaxed in Chattogram city

Most modes of public transport will resume in Chattogram city from Sunday after transport owners relaxed their strike in protest against the recent price hike of diesel and kerosene.

The strike had been in force since Friday morning.

Public transport will resume from 6:00am on Sunday, said Belayet Hossain, president of Chattogram Metropolitan Transport Owners Association.

However, inter-district bus and covered vans and trucks movement will remain suspended, he added.

Belayet said they decided to ease the strike following discussions on the implementation of a new transport fare chart.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Road Transport Owners' Association Director General Monjurul Alam Monju said they will continue the strike until a meeting with the Energy and Mineral Resource Division and other stakeholders.

Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van, Tank Lorry and Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordination Council had announced an indefinite strike following the government move to increase fuel prices, along with the toll for Bangabandhu and Muktarpur bridges.

Chowdhury Jafar Ahmed, director general of Bangladesh Covered Van, Truck and Prime Mover Transport Owner Association, said the strike will continue until the withdrawal of the price hike, along with the toll.