Transport strike apparently cut off Rangpur from rest of country 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 08:36 pm

 Rangpur city has been virtually disconnected from other parts of the country due to the ongoing transport strike ahead of BNP's divisional rally. 

The Rangpur District Bus Owners Association announced the suspension of bus movement on all internal and long-distance routes in eight districts from Friday (28 October) morning on several demands, including stopping illegal traffic on the highway.

The movement of buses including the BRTC ones between Rangpur and various districts of the northern region was suspended.

Meanwhile, after Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna, BNP's divisional mass rally is going to be held in Rangpur on Saturday (29 October).
 
Many BNP activists and supporters left for the venue of the rally by train on Thursday afternoon, according to the party leaders.

Rangpur Railway Station Master Shankar Ganguly, however, said, "Trains are not crowded and the situation is normal."

Meanwhile, pressure has increased on small vehicles and their rent has doubled. Motorcycles, cars, microbuses, CNG, autorickshaws are now one of the most reliable options of transport for BNP leaders and workers as well as common people. 

Ahead of the rally, BNP held a press conference criticising the government. 

BNP vice chairman and mass meeting coordinator Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said in a press conference organised at the Collectorate ground on Friday afternoon that the government is obstructing the BNP workers' movement in various ways.

Criticising the transportation strike called by the Rangpur District Bus Owners Association, this BNP leader said that the Bus Owners Association had called strike before BNP rallies in different parts of the country earlier. 

"But BNP knows how to overcome these," he told the media.

