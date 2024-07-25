Transport owners, workers voice concerns over road safety

A view exchange meeting was held between Chattogram City Corporation mayor and transport owners and workers yesterday (24 July). Photo: Courtesy

Transport owners and workers expressed concern over the safety and movement of vehicles amidst the ongoing tense situation.

During in a view exchange meeting with Chattogram City Corporation mayor yesterday (24 July), they urged the administration to enhance road safety measures and proposed several actions to ensure the protection of passengers, vehicles, and goods.

They emphasised eight key issues for road safety including lodging police cases in connection with vehicle damage on the road, ensuring the safety of passengers and vehicles, protecting the transportation of goods, avoiding indiscriminate police cases, stopping the random checking of vehicles, compensating affected owners and workers, constructing a bus-truck terminal and a relaxation of the curfew from 7am to 7pm.

They expressed grievances over vandalism and arson of vehicle, demanding fair trials and leniency for updating vehicle documents affected by agitation.

The leaders also stressed the urgent need for adequate parking and terminal facilities in Chattogram to enhance vehicle safety and prevent disruptions.

In response, Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury urged transport owners and workers to refrain from parking their vehicles on the roadsides at night, warning that this could create opportunities for miscreants.

He suggested forming a committee comprising owners, workers, and administration members to guard the vehicles.

The mayor emphasised the importance of owner-worker collaboration in safeguarding the vehicles and advised them to report any issues to the administration for prompt action.

He assured that the administration is vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of passengers, vehicle owners, and related staff, following the Prime Minister's directives.

The mayor highlighted the detrimental impact of political unrest disguised as the quota reform movement on the transport sector.

He called for vigilance among transport owners and workers to prevent such chaos and suggested forming a patrol committee led by transport stakeholders to monitor nighttime safety.

Addressing the transport community's concerns, the mayor mentioned the implementation of pay-parking in Agrabad, ongoing construction of a bus terminal in Kulgaon, and plans for a digital traffic light system. He urged cooperation from transport organisations for land allocation to establish dedicated terminals for buses and trucks.

Belayet Hossain, president of the Chattogram Metropolitan Transport Owners Group, highlighted the reluctance of transport owners and workers to report incidents to the police due to past inaction.

He called on the administration to take a proactive stance in ensuring road safety, especially when vehicles and workers are attacked.

Dr Masud Ahmed, additional commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), assured maximum cooperation from the police to maintain an open communication system. He urged transport workers to report any incidents of non-cooperation by police stations, promising prompt action and emphasising that police cases aim to maintain road order, not to collect revenue.