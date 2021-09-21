Transport owners, workers call strike at Benapole port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 08:49 pm

Transport owners and workers of Benapole land port have called a 72-hour strike from Tuesday morning seeking 15-point demand including the suspension of Advanced Income Tax (AIT) imposed on the motor vehicles.

Bangladesh Truck, Covered Van, and Goods Transport Owners' Association and Bangladesh Truck Driver Workers Federation called the strike, said president of Benapole Transport Owners Association, Atikuzzaman.

The strike caused huge congestion at the port as hundreds of goods-laden trucks remained stranded triggering a three-kilometer long tailback in the area. 

Mofizur Rahman Sajan, president of the Benapole C&F Agents Association, said thousands of cargo trucks are stuck at the port due to the strike. 

There has been a terrible traffic jam, he said, adding that they are maintaining contact with government and other organisations to keep the port operational.

 

