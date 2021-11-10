Transport leaders say there will be no seating service and gate-lock service in Dhaka

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 09:58 pm

The banks must send the accounts for a month to the VAT Commissionerate within the first seven days of the next month

TBS file photo
TBS file photo

The central bank has directed the banks to send the VAT details of non-resident service providers, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, to the customs office.

Before the directive, the banks used to send this information to the VAT Policy department of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

According to a recent decision of the NBR, the banks have to send the VAT details to the commissioner of Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate Dhaka (South), said the Bangladesh Bank circular issued in this regard on Wednesday. 

The VAT details for a month must be sent to the commissionerate within the first seven days of the next month, it added.

