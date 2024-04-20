Transferring citizens' information to private sector risky, illegal: Experts

When government service providers, like the birth registry, are failing to ensure the security and safety of citizens' personal information, bringing the private sector in charge of those would be risky, opined users and experts.

Speaking at a session organised by the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association at a city hotel today (20 April), they also said the process of transferring information from the government to the private sector is illegal.

Association's President Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "Due to the failure of the government, details of five crore citizens were left accessible online since last year. The move to let a private firm build and operate a database of all citizen's personal information would be even riskier and illegal."

Advocate Israt Hasan, a supreme court lawyer and a central executive committee member of the association, said from a constitutional and human rights perspective there was no scope to hand over the personal data of citizens to the private sector.

"Section 78 and 79 of our Right to Information Act provides for the protection of personal information of citizens," she said, adding that the High Court on 20 March this year asked authorities to explain why the creation of a citizens' personal database by the private sector would not be declared illegal.

Mohiuddin Ahmed said at present, telecom operators pay Tk5 to verify each of their 19.26 crore customers' personal information from the Election Commission and it would increase to Tk10 as the authorities attempt to engage a private firm for the database service which would add to costs and risks.

"We have already come to know that on 25 January 2024, the telecommunication regulator pushed telecom operators to create their customer database and report the updates to the authority by 14 February," said Mohiuddin Ahmed, adding that the operators did not, however, do so.

Technology expert Tanveer Zoha, expressing concerns about data security, said, "Our citizen information is not protected. No special action has been taken. We have no clear understanding of how and where citizen data is stored."

He said the constitution protects citizens' privacy of correspondence and other means of communication and the government authorities should uphold the right.