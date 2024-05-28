Trains slightly delayed at Kamalapur due to Cyclone Remal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:09 pm

Trains slightly delayed at Kamalapur due to Cyclone Remal

The delays have been caused by trees falling onto railway tracks in various locations due to the cyclone.

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:09 pm
Representational Photo: File
Representational Photo: File

Trains are being delayed slightly today (28 May) due to the impact of Cyclone Remal. 

Yesterday (27 May), various trains departed with delays ranging from 30 minutes to one hour. However, from this morning, except for the Rangpur Express, no train experienced delays exceeding half an hour, said Masud Sarwar, the manager of Kamalapur Railway Station.

The Rangpur Express, scheduled to depart at 9:10am, will now leave at 11:40am, resulting in a delay of approximately two hours and thirty minutes. 

The delays have been caused by trees falling onto railway tracks in various locations due to the cyclone.

Masud Sarwar expressed optimism that if no new issues arise, there should be no further delays after noon today.

 

