Trains to run with full capacity from 9 February

Trains will resume carrying passengers with full capacity from 9 February, around 24 days after the authorities directed to run with half capacity amid spike of Covid cases.

Half of the total tickets of intercity trains will be sold at stations while the rest through online.

The decision was taken in a ministry meeting. Details will be made public soon, a high official of railway ministry told The Business Standard.

Earlier, the ministry directed that trains will carry passengers at half capacity from 15 January maintaining health safety rules.

The decision came following the new restrictions issued by the government to curb the ongoing spike of coronavirus infections in the country.

