Trains to run with full capacity from 9 February

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

Trains to run with full capacity from 9 February

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
A Bangladesh Railways train heading towards the Kamlapur Railway station. Photo: Rehman Asad
A Bangladesh Railways train heading towards the Kamlapur Railway station. Photo: Rehman Asad

Trains will resume carrying passengers with full capacity from 9 February, around 24 days after the authorities directed to run with half capacity amid spike of Covid cases. 

Half of the total tickets of intercity trains will be sold at stations while the rest through online.

The decision was taken in a ministry meeting. Details will be made public soon, a high official of railway ministry told The Business Standard.

Earlier, the ministry directed that trains will carry passengers at half capacity from 15 January maintaining health safety rules.

The decision came following the new restrictions issued by the government to curb the ongoing spike of coronavirus infections in the country.
 

Top News

train / Railway / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

6h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

6h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

6h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

1h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

1h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

1h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad