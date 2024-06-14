Trains from Dhaka leaving on time even before Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 01:48 pm

Related News

Trains from Dhaka leaving on time even before Eid

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 01:48 pm
Train stops at Kamalapur Rain Station. Photo: TBS
Train stops at Kamalapur Rain Station. Photo: TBS

Holidaymakers are going home comfortably this year as trains have been leaving on time for the last two days.

A visit to Kamalapur Rail Station also showed no overcrowding at the train stations like in previous years, and passengers could board the trains comfortably.

Again, despite some train schedule disruptions the previous few days, all trains were on time yesterday (13 June) and today (14 June).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As in previous years, necessary steps have been taken to ensure no one can enter the platform area without tickets. As a result, there are no unwanted or ticketless passengers in the platform area of Kamalapur station.

At the entrance to the platform, the ticket is checked thoroughly before entry is allowed.

Besides, RAB, police, and Railway Security Force (RNB) control rooms have been set up at the entrance to the platform area as usual for the safety of the passengers so that they do not face any inconvenience.

Dhaka Railway Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar said every train has been left on schedule since this morning.

"Due to this, the passengers are also happy and very relieved," he added.

A passenger named Humaira Akhter said, "Earlier we had to jostle with people to enter the railway station platform and once more to get on the train and reach my seat. It was very difficult with children and bags."

This time, the picture is entirely different. There was no problem getting on the train, and the train was on time.

"It feels very good. This Eid will be a relaxing journey with kids and family," she added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

train / road / Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

5h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

44m | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

20h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

22h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

18h | Videos