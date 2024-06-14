Trains from Dhaka leaving on time even before Eid

Holidaymakers are going home comfortably this year as trains have been leaving on time for the last two days.

A visit to Kamalapur Rail Station also showed no overcrowding at the train stations like in previous years, and passengers could board the trains comfortably.

Again, despite some train schedule disruptions the previous few days, all trains were on time yesterday (13 June) and today (14 June).

As in previous years, necessary steps have been taken to ensure no one can enter the platform area without tickets. As a result, there are no unwanted or ticketless passengers in the platform area of Kamalapur station.

At the entrance to the platform, the ticket is checked thoroughly before entry is allowed.

Besides, RAB, police, and Railway Security Force (RNB) control rooms have been set up at the entrance to the platform area as usual for the safety of the passengers so that they do not face any inconvenience.

Dhaka Railway Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar said every train has been left on schedule since this morning.

"Due to this, the passengers are also happy and very relieved," he added.

A passenger named Humaira Akhter said, "Earlier we had to jostle with people to enter the railway station platform and once more to get on the train and reach my seat. It was very difficult with children and bags."

This time, the picture is entirely different. There was no problem getting on the train, and the train was on time.

"It feels very good. This Eid will be a relaxing journey with kids and family," she added.