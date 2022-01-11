Trains to carry 50% passengers from 15 January

Bangladesh Railway has decided to sell tickets for 50% passengers of each train from 15 January to comply with government regulations to curb the spread of new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Half of the tickets will be sold on counters and the rest will be sold online.

The decision came at a meeting of senior officials with Railway Minister Nurul Islam at Railway Bhaban on Tuesday (11 January).

Bangladesh Railways Additional Director General (Operations) Sardar Shahadat Ali confirmed the news and said the fares would not be increased.

In a notice issued Tuesday, the railway authority has also postponed the sale of standing tickets and platform tickets.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cabinet Division announced a set of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 effective from 13 January.

The restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings in open places, and mandatory wearing of face masks.

On 4 January, the government announced a set of restrictions to fight the Omicron variant of the deadly virus.