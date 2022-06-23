Training ends for emergency response to chemical weapons

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:18 pm

Related News

Training ends for emergency response to chemical weapons

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A basic training course on assistance and protection against chemical weapons and emergency response to chemical incidents ended at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (BNACWC) and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) jointly organised the four-day-long training, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, was chief guest, while Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, chairman of BNACWC and principal staff officer, Armed Forces Division, was present as a special guest for the training closing ceremony at Hotel Le Meridian.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The state minister distributed certificates to training participants.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The course familiarised the participants with the use of all the gear and equipment they may need to use during an emergency.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mechanisms involving identification, detection and decontamination procedures in a chemical accident were also taught.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Basic training on the medical management of chemical weapon casualties was also provided to participants.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The practical hands-on training of this course was done at the training complex of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Mirpur, on Wednesday.

Four instructors from the OPCW, 20 participants from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal, and 17 participants from Bangladesh attended the course.

It should be mentioned that the same regional course was jointly conducted by the OPCW and the BNACWC in Bangladesh in March 2018.

Chemical weapons / training / Bangladesh Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

9h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

10m | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

1h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

2h | Videos
Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US