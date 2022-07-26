Train ticket mismanagement: DU student Roni calls off protest following assurance from authorities 

File photo. The photo was taken today around 2pm at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Dhaka University (DU) student Mohiuddin Roni – who was protesting against the corruption and mismanagement of the Bangladesh Railway (BR) – has called off his protest.

The move comes following a four-hour-long meeting among Roni, Railway Minister Humayun Kabir and BR Director General (DG) Dhirendra Nath Mazumder on Monday.

Roni has been assured by the authorities that his six-point demand would be met.

He, while addressing the press, said, "Having full faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and considering the promises made by Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir and DG Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, I have decided to call off my protest for now."

"I have been assured that demands will be met. I took this decision to keep the country's situation normal. And also prevent any third party from taking advantage of the movement to create unrest," he added.

Roni, from 8 July, has been demanding the implementation of his six-point demand after being deceived by SOHOZ.com while buying a train ticket to go home during the vacation of Eid-ul-Azha.

However, when he alleged this deception to The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) they investigated it and fined SOHOZ.com an amount of Tk2 lakh of which Roni was given Tk50,000 on 20 July.

Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen JV commenced managing Bangladesh Railway's ticketing system on 25 March 2022.

