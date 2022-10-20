Train services on Dhaka-Mymensingh route resume after 2.5 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 12:42 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Train services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route returned to normal around 11:30am on Thursday, after being suspended for two and a half hours with a crane overturning on the railway track in the Satkhamair area of Gazipur's Sreepur upazila.

Harun-or-Rashid, station master of Sreepur Railway Station, said the crane was brought to Sreepur for carrying out repairs to the railway track in the morning.

"However, around 9am, the crane overturned on the railway track, halting train movement on the route," he said.

"Mymensingh-bound 'Teesta Express' and a Dhaka-bound commuter train were stranded at Sreepur railway station and Kawraide point, respectively," he said.

The train movement became normal after the crane was removed from the tracks around 11:30am, the station master added.

