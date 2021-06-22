Train service suspended in districts under lockdown 

The railways ministry has suspended train services in locked down Gazipur, Narayanganj, Rajbari, Gopalganj and Khulna districts.

The Turag Express and Kaliakair commuter trains plying in Gazipur district have been suspended till 30 June midnight. All stops of intercity trains in Gazipur have been stopped as well.

The ministry issued a notice in this regard today.

Meanwhile, Tungipara Express between Gopalganj and Rajshahi, the Nakshikatha Express between Khulna and Rajbari and the Rajbari Express between Rajbari and Bhanga have been suspended.

All Khulna bound passenger trains will stop in Jashore.

The directives will be enforced till 30 June or throughout the remainder of the lockdown period in respective districts.

