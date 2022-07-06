Train schedule disruption persists as Eid holidaymakers leave capital

TBS Report 
06 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 01:37 pm

However,  passengers have no complaints as the delay is not very long compared to Tuesday

On the second day of Bangladesh Railway's services ahead of the Eid holidays, schedule disruption of a few trains delayed departures at Kamalapur Railway Station to different routes of the country. 

However,  passengers have no complaints as the delay is not very long compared to Tuesday. 

Trains other than Rangpur Express were 15 to 30 minutes late to leave the platforms. 

Meanwhile, Rangpur Express, scheduled to leave station at 9:10am, finally started journey at 10:30am. 

Jamalpur Express, scheduled to depart at 10:30am, started 15 minutes late. Kishoreganj Express was scheduled to leave at 10:45am but the train left Kamalapur at 11:15 am. Sylhet-bound Jayantika Express was scheduled to leave at 11:15am but left after 11:30am.

Selim, a passenger on the Jayantika Express, said the train was delayed by about half an hour. 

"However, I was able to get on the train without any hustle and bustle. We are very happy to be able to travel comfortably. Besides, there is no large-scale schedule disaster, so it feels very good," he told The Business Standard. 

Another passenger, Tareq, said that waiting for 30 minutes was nothing compared to the hardships they had to go through while collecting tickets. 

"Moreover, there is not much crowd today. I was able to get on the train very comfortably and get my own seat. We are satisfied," he said. 

