Train leaves behind over 100 passengers as bogie malfunctions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

Train leaves behind over 100 passengers as bogie malfunctions

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A train left behind more than a 100 passengers when one of its bogies malfunctioned right before it started for Panchagarh from Kamalapur Railway Station.

The Ekota Express train had no option but to leave the faulty bogie as railway authorities did not have any spare bogies at the time.

The train was supposed to leave the station around 10:10am but it was delayed 50 minutes and left around 11am.

Kamalapur Station Manager Masud Sarwar said, "The train had to be started without the bogie due to technical errors. There was risk of an accident if the train had travelled with the faulty one."

"In such cases, alternative bogies are attached to the train but we did not have any spare bogies today," he added.

He also said that there were 105 passengers who have already been refunded.

However, these passengers are now facing troubles due to unavailability of transport. They planned to leave Dhaka before the Eid holidays to avoid the hassle of managing tickets and extreme crowding.

One of the passengers Sumon Khan said, "The train was supposed to leave for Panchagarh at 10:10am, but ten minutes before the departure, we were informed that the bogie has malfunctioned and the train would have to start without it."

Another passenger Shahin said, "The authorities informed us to take the refund but our time was wasted and we were put through such mental turmoil. This is inhuman."

"They [authorities] should have provided an alternative [transport], but that was not done. Instead they asked us to get the money back. This is injustice", said another passenger Tareq.

Top News

train / bogie / Passenger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

4h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

7h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

1h | Videos
Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

4h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation