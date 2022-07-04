Train leaves behind over 100 passengers as bogie malfunctions

A train left behind more than a 100 passengers when one of its bogies malfunctioned right before it started for Panchagarh from Kamalapur Railway Station.

The Ekota Express train had no option but to leave the faulty bogie as railway authorities did not have any spare bogies at the time.

The train was supposed to leave the station around 10:10am but it was delayed 50 minutes and left around 11am.

Kamalapur Station Manager Masud Sarwar said, "The train had to be started without the bogie due to technical errors. There was risk of an accident if the train had travelled with the faulty one."

"In such cases, alternative bogies are attached to the train but we did not have any spare bogies today," he added.

He also said that there were 105 passengers who have already been refunded.

However, these passengers are now facing troubles due to unavailability of transport. They planned to leave Dhaka before the Eid holidays to avoid the hassle of managing tickets and extreme crowding.

One of the passengers Sumon Khan said, "The train was supposed to leave for Panchagarh at 10:10am, but ten minutes before the departure, we were informed that the bogie has malfunctioned and the train would have to start without it."

Another passenger Shahin said, "The authorities informed us to take the refund but our time was wasted and we were put through such mental turmoil. This is inhuman."

"They [authorities] should have provided an alternative [transport], but that was not done. Instead they asked us to get the money back. This is injustice", said another passenger Tareq.