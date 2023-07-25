Train engine breaks down in Gazipur's Sreepur Railway Station, movement normalises around 9 am

Passengers were stranded as the engine of a Jamalpur-bound Dewanganj commuter train broke down at the outer signal of Sreepur Railway Station in Gazipur district on Tuesday.

Saidur Rahman, station master at Sreepur, said that the train was scheduled to leave the station at 7:30 am for Jamalpur's Dewanganj.

Around 6:45am, the engine of the train broke down when it reached the outer signal at Sreepur Station.

Later, the train was taken to Sreepur Station with the help of the Dhaka-bound Bhawal Express train engine, the station master said.

After repairing the engine, train movement was normalised around 9am, he added.