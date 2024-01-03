Train derails in Chattagram, recovered after 2 hours
Chattola Express, a Dhaka-bound passenger train, was derailed at Barabkunda area of Sitkunda upazila in Chattogram on Wednesday (3 January) morning.
Falling on a broken fishplate on the track the train was derailed at around 7:10am and was recovered around 9:30am and left for Dhaka, said SM Sahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Chattogram Railway police station.
However, no injuries were reported in the incident, said railway police.
After the incident movements of the train were suspended on the up-line, but, the traffic was kept normal by bypassing the trains to the down-line.
OC SM Sahidul Islam said leaving Chattogram station Chattola Express derailed at the Shuklalhat area of Sitakunda.
"The train fell on a broken fishplate and it was a technical fault. We did not find any hint of sabotage there", he added.
On receiving information, a rescue train rushed to the spot and recovered the derailed train.