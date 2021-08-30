Train communication with Khulna restored after 11-hr disruption 

The train communication of Khulna with other parts of the country, snapped following derailment of four bogies of an oil tanker at Uthli railway station in Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga, has been restored after 15-hour disruption.

"The five bogies of the oil-tanker derailed from the loop line in front of Uthli station around 12:40am on Monday," said Uthli Railway Station Master Mohammad Ali.



After the derailment of the oil tanker, passenger trains from Khulna to Dhaka, Rajshahi, Goalondo, and in the opposite directions got stuck at Darshana, Ansarbaria, and Sabdalpur stations, causing immense suffering to the passengers.



Later, around 7am on Monday morning, a relief train arrived from Ishwardi and started the salved the oil tanker around 12pm, said the station master.

