Train communication between Dhaka, northern districts cut off as Jamuna Express' engine goes out of order in Gazipur

Train operation between Dhaka and the country's northern districts has been suspended since 8am after Jamuna Express' engine went out of order at Joydebpur Station of Gazipur district Saturday morning (18 February).

Rezaul Karim, a station master of Joydebpur Station, told UNB that rail communication between the capital and northern districts came to a halt as the engine of Dhaka-bound Jamuna Express from Jamalpur's Dewanganj went out of order around 8am, resulting in disruption on both sides of the rail tracks.

Efforts are on to move the train, he said, adding that train communication will resume soon after it is removed.