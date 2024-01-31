Traffic sergeant allegedly assaults journalist for taking photos of extortion

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 05:37 pm

Traffic sergeant Mazaharul Islam. Photo: Collected
Traffic sergeant Mazaharul Islam. Photo: Collected

A traffic sergeant allegedly assaulted a journalist for taking photos of him extorting money from a bus driver at Kalatali intersection in Cox's Bazar city on Wednesday (31 January).

Journalist Rashedul Majid, chief news editor of 'Sokaler Cox's Bazar' newspaper, also alleged that traffic sergeant Mazaharul Islam took away his press ID card and mobile phone during the incident.

Rashedul said, "The traffic sergeant on duty at the spot was seen taking money from a bus driver who had illegally parked the vehicle in a non-designated area. As soon as I took a picture, the sergeant approached me, snatched the mobile phone and physically assaulted me." 

When Rashedul showed his journalist identity card, the sergeant took it away too, he added.

"Following this incident, I left the scene and reported the matter to higher authorities of the police. I have also notified journalist leaders," he further stated.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Md Rafiqul Islam said the mobile phone and ID card were recovered and returned to the journalist. 

"The police have started its own investigation over the incident. Action will be taken against the accused sergeant as per the police's internal regulations," he said. 

However, Traffic sergeant Mazaharul Islam denied assaulting the journalist and said a scuffle took place while he was taking away the mobile phone.

Asked why the mobile had to be confiscated, he said, "It was an unexpected misunderstanding."

