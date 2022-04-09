Tractor overturns in Cumilla, 3 killed

Total three people were killed when a speeding tractor veered off the road, overturned and fell into a ditch in Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased are -- Babul Mia, 22, Md Hasan, 23, and Md Tutul, 22.

They were all residents of the Ballabbaria area of the upazila. One of them was the driver of the vehicle and the other two were helpers.

According to the police and locals, the accident occurred at around 5:30am in the upazila's Mochagara area.

The tractor carrying soil for a brick kiln was travelling towards the Roachala area from Bakharnagar when its driver lost control of the vehicle in Mochagara. It veered off the road and overturned before falling into a roadside ditch.

The victims came under the tractor and died on the spot, said Muradnagar police station OC Abul Hashem. "Arrangements are being made to hand the bodies over to the bereaved families," he added.