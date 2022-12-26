Tourist drowns to death in Cox's Bazar

A tourist drowned to his death in Cox's Bazar today.

The tourist, Iqbal Hossain, 52 died after drowning while trying to take a bath at Sugandha Point of Cox's Bazar beach. He was rescued from the beach at 11:30am on Monday (26 December) and brought to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said police.

"The person fell while taking a bath at the beach with his family. Lifeguard personnel rescued him and sent him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital," said Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Assistant Superintendent Chowdhury Mijanuzzaman.

Resident Medical Officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital Dr Ashekur Rahman said, "The tourist died before reaching Cox's Bazar. The body is kept in the morgue."

Sirajul Monira, the daughter of the deceased, said that they came to Cox's Bazar along with other members of the family.

She added that her father suddenly fell while bathing on the beach.

"The lifeguard rescued him and brought him to Cox's Bazar Hospital where he was declared dead," she further said.